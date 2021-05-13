Online-only letter to the editor: GOP held in Trump's grip of fear

Here are happenings in both the past and the present and how I, personally, am learning to think, speak and act during the chaos and confusion in our world.

In 1933, Germany went from a "democracy" to a "dictatorship" under narcissistic, mentally unstable Adolph Hitler. German people in political positions were very fearful of Hitler's wrath. During that time, Germany was in a period of great uncertainty and national upheaval. Hitler's clever campaigning with false promises and casting blame on others attracted masses of German citizens.

Today, in our country, we have Donald Trump, who is also narcissistic and mentally unstable. He is presently controlling our Republican Party. He is holding most of our elected GOP legislators in a "grip of fear." If they criticize him and anger him and thus the millions of his "base" voters, they fear they will lose re-election.

One thing I have learned in my human life here on earth is that I cannot change anyone but myself. What has brought me peace of mind amidst this chaos and confusion are a couple of reminders that my spiritual teachings have instilled in me. They are: "All things are lessons God would have me learn." And "The world is my classroom."

Oh, and this was on a the sign outside the Christian Church of LaCrosse: "Jesus is coming. Hopefully before the election."