Online-only letter to the editor: Governments need to remember kindergarten lessons
This morning an email from a high school classmate sparked recollections of an old children's Bible school song, with verses: "Be careful little ears what you hear," "Be careful little mouth what you say" and, "Be careful little hands what you do." It reminded me of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."

Given the inability/unwillingness of members of state and federal governments to focus on the "common good" rather than their own political self-interest, perhaps they ought to sit on the floor, cross-legged, in kindergarten classrooms around the country, joining the little ones to "listen and learn" how to get along and make progress; something all too many have apparently forgotten how to do.

Course, that might require wearing a mask.

Oh well, it was worth a thought.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

