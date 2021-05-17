Online-only letter to the editor: Gun problem?

The Montana University System did it unto themselves. I attended MSU from 1970-1975. I was a member of the MSU 22, indoor, rifle team. We were National Champions. Matter of Fact, MSU turned out lots of National Champions who won gold medals at the Olympics. Montana is the birth place of the winningest marksman, Lones Wigger – Carter – MT and MSU graduate.

During my tenure the members of the rifle team also taught a PE class in marksmanship / firearm safety. If my memory serves me, there were 3 classes; 20 students per quarter; or 180 students per year.

Montana has several marksmen (rifle, shotgun, and archery) who have their sights set on future Olympics. Many of these youth shooters are supported by the Friends of the NRA banquets.

MSU destroyed their shooting range and now they are pondering how to teach basic safety courses. There appears to be a lapse in their institutional knowledge.

Firearms are part of Montana’s culture, just like sweat lodges are part of Native culture. About 1/4 of Montanans purchase hunting licenses. About 1/2 of Montanans purchase fishing licenses.

The University System ignored Montana’s culture, a travesty and an insult.

Randall Knowles,

Great Falls

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0