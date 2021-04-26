Online-only letter to the editor: Haaland wise choice for Interior

Deb Haaland, President Biden’s new secretary of Interior, is a welcome relief after recent leaders, namely Ryan Zinke and coal lobbyist David Bernhardt. Their goal was to exploit our public resources for the profits of a few and usually multi-national corporations. She already has reversed some of the previous administration’s most egregious policies and will continue on a path to improve how the department does business.

As a Native American, she is uniquely qualified to manage tribal lands. Secretary Haaland has the ancestral knowledge of countless generations. Prior to “Manifest Destiny,” resources were used for sustainability, not degradation. This respect for tribal and public lands will help to ensure that these resources will be used wisely. The current federal oil and gas leasing moratorium will give a much-needed review of our public lands leasing policies. Keeping some minerals in the ground, protecting water supplies, respecting surface owners, and getting the greatest return for our public and tribal lands will benefit us now and in the future.