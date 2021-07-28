Online-only letter to the editor: Haley helping Republican Party regain reputation

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is one fine person to watch. She is presently being asked to speak at many events and is generating much support among those favoring the Republican Party.

Haley, who formerly was a great Donald Trump supporter, is presently giving him fits. She witnessed, in working for him over the years, how the very negative characteristics of his mental condition was attracting millions we now call "the Trump base" His mental condition involves blaming others for personal problems and ramping up attitudes of greed, fear, anger and attack. Also, Trump's necessity of having people bow down to him is a real and present danger to the character of the Republican Party and our democracy.