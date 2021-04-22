Online-only letter to the editor: HB 188 meddles with free-market competition

The possibility for middle-class Americans to obtain electric vehicles at competitive rates increases daily. EVs provide everyday citizens the opportunity to not only cut their own emissions rates, but also allows them to save extra cash long-term by eliminating fossil fuel reliance, and now do so at reasonable up-front costs. But rather than embrace a competitive marketplace that ultimately awards middle-class pocketbooks, the Montana Legislature has passed House Bill 188.

Through added registration fees, HB 188 would unfairly and discriminatorily charge Montana EV drivers $400 — the highest in the country, including additional costs for road-maintenance. Such a penalty on potential EV drivers in the state creates a chilling effect on industries considering building or introducing EVs in Montana, punishes and unnecessarily burdens Montana consumers' freedom of choice, and undermines the private sector’s ability to reduce and eliminate our carbon footprint. And all just to prop up a dying fossil-fuel industry and correct decades of infrastructure mismanagement in the state.