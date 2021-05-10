Online-only letter to the editor: HB 397 will ease workforce housing shortage

Gov. Greg Gianforte has an opportunity address Montana’s workforce housing shortage by signing House Bill 397 into law.

Everywhere in Montana, urban and rural, small towns and large cities, the lack of homes for workers is hurting our economic recovery. Montana’s economic comeback relies on a strong workforce and a strong workforce relies on homes that workers can afford to rent.

HS 397 is a conservative solution to affordable housing that involves the private sector. Its passage would double the number of homes and apartments constructed over five years, building 1,000 more apartments; creating $220 million in construction; 2,900 new jobs and $117 million in construction wages.

HB 397 is well-crafted legislation based on successful efforts. This is an opportunity for Montana to address a pressing issue and growing need, for the first time in its history.