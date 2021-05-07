Online-only letter to the editor: HB 651 could result in flurry of petitions for 'substantive legality'

House Bill 651 could be great for lawyers but not so good for the rest of us. Attorney general opinions are almost priceless.

Consider this one: "Gathering Initiative Petition Signatures at Primary Election Polling Places — The orderly gathering of initiative petition signatures at primary election polling places that does not interfere with the election process or obstruct voter access to the polling place may not be prohibited. Any interference with the initiative process must be narrowly construed in light of the state constitution's provisions guaranteeing an open initiative process. 39 A.G. Op. 62 (1982)."

Initiative petitioners carry a copy of this attorney general opinion in their pocket. It opens doors. It wins lawsuits. A determination of "substantive legality" by the attorney general (newly created in HB 651) will do much the same thing. It may be such a boon for lawyers that petitions will be filled for no other reason than to get a determination of "substantive legality."

Carole Mackin,

Helena

