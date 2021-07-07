Online-only letter to the editor: Headline did not match investigation's findings

On July 2, the Missoulian published an article entitled, "Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder found 'not responsible' for sexual assault." This title is counterfactual.

After investigating a woman's allegation that Elder restrained and forcibly groped her, Grand River Solutions concluded that "there was not a preponderance of evidence" to support the allegation. Unfortunately, the article title and lede incorrectly paraphrased this conclusion.

Our criminal justice system is based on the presumption of innocence. However, a presumption is not the same as a finding. Lacking evidence to show Elder was responsible is not the same as finding him "not responsible." The first is a failure to prove guilt; the second is a positive claim of innocence.

Any evidence in a case like this would be scant. Making allegations, moreover, is challenging for any victim. It seems, therefore, unfair to claim that Elder was not responsible. Indeed, Grand River Solutions did not make that claim. It is thus not only unjust but reckless of the Missoulian to imply otherwise.