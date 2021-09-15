Online-only letter to the editor: Healing, harmony from the ground up

Six years ago I wrote about serious concerns we all are having. I called it "The Birth and Growth of Terrorism."

The following are some questions I posed only six years ago:

How many hundreds of years ago could these same questions have been asked about terrorist type actions?

What is the world to do? What is our nation to do? What is our community to do? When will it end?

What does it take to wake up a world of humans to sensible and productive ways of addressing our problems? We humans have been created with the power of sensible reasoning, helpful choices, and good judgment. This is our gift from God.

This world is a classroom. Classrooms are for listening and learning. The lessons of God's love are available to each and every one of us, moment by moment. We simply have to make the choice. This takes thought, understanding and practice, practice, practice. And it works.

This is a personal choice for each of us, of course. Healing and harmony start from the ground up, not from the top down.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

