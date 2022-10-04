Online only letter to the editor: Holland Lake Lodge deserves public input

Like many others, we are greatly concerned and saddened by the callous proposal to alter the character and serenity of Lower Holland Lake. This priceless Montana gem is a retreat and haven for all who seek an opportunity to commune with nature. Camping, hiking, picnicking, wildlife viewing, swimming, fishing, canoeing and kayaking are all available there, and are accessible to ordinary working people of low or modest incomes. Condos and ski resorts do not fit among these categories. Such opportunities are especially valuable for those who cannot afford expensive travel or recreational activities. Respite from the bustle and stress of modern live is of great mental, physical, and spiritual benefit to all