Online only letter to the editor: Holland Lake Lodge deserves public input

Like many others, we are greatly concerned and saddened by the callous proposal to alter the character and serenity of Lower Holland Lake. This priceless Montana gem is a retreat and haven for all who seek an opportunity to commune with nature. Camping, hiking, picnicking, wildlife viewing, swimming, fishing, canoeing and kayaking are all available there, and are accessible to ordinary working people of low or modest incomes. Condos and ski resorts do not fit among these categories. Such opportunities are especially valuable for those who cannot afford expensive travel or recreational activities. Respite from the bustle and stress of modern live is of great mental, physical, and spiritual benefit to all
As this Montana treasure lies at the very edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness, and is home to eagles, turtles and fish, waterfowl, bears, wolves, and many other wild species, it is beyond comprehension that the Forest Service considered the proposed "development" (or some might say destruction") or this lovely Montana gem on by an out-of-state financial interest to be relatively insignificant. Besides extensive extensive Environmental Impact review, public sentiment deserves maximum consideration. It is ludicrous to imply that lovely site will be improved by financial exploitation.
People are also reading…
Steve and Jan Tillotson,
Missoula