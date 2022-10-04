 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Online only letter to the editor: Holland Lake Lodge project makes no sense ecologically

The proposed expansion of the Holland Lake lodge got me thinking that based on aerial photos and topographic maps of that project's surrounding westside landscape, the general area is, from my point-of-view is high susceptible to destructive wildfires, very similar to the 2017 Rice Ridge Fire located just north of Seeley Lake. Flames and smoke over 100,000 acres! Unpredictable winds that shift about, heavy forest fuels, and current climate changes in the Holland Lake neighborhood, collectively make the proposed Lodge project clearly iffy. In fact, silly! Since many wildfires are caused by careless humans, the Holland Lake project leaders are proposing, taking on, a very high risk expansion project at Holland Lake. It may be difficult or impossible to stop this project legally, but ecologically, it makes no sense to me to even do it. No way!

James Habeck,

Missoula

