Online-only letter to the editor: Homelessness is byproduct of other problems

To solve a problem, you first must identify the problem. Missoula and other cities do not have a homeless problem. We have a drug, alcohol and mental health problem. Being homeless is just a byproduct of the real problem.

Unfortunately, our city/county leaders don’t understand this most basic concept and, additionally, have announced to the world that they are going to work with the homeless. Giving the homeless a place to stay is not addressing the problem. Telling everyone that the homeless will be given a place to live is going to make Missoula a magnet for those who would want to take advantage of such a deal. Just watch the homeless population in Missoula grow in the next short while.

This situation is similar to the park that was created on "Bumway." Our “leaders” spent $800,000 to create a park across from the Poverello Center. What did they think would happen? Now they are surprised by the camps on the river. $800,000 wasted plus more money to clean up the mess.

If you build it, they will come; and our taxes will continue to go up and up and up.

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

