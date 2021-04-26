Online-only letter to the editor: Hospice provider is important choice

I'm a 63-year-old cancer patient just released from Providence St. Patrick Hospital here in Missoula. A thorough clinical investigation by numerous qualified physicians both here and in Kalispell determined my case is terminal without doubt.

Illness and trauma can place extreme stress on families, often with random conclusions. Since my own family had collapsed decades earlier, local public health officials suggested I choose hospice care after my terminal cancer diagnosis. I agreed to do so without any real knowledge of hospice or its objectives. This choice turned out to be risky behavior but with a, fortunately, positive conclusion.

Hospice is a relatively new way to care for the elderly and infirm who lack fiscal support during periods of physical and financial crisis. This type of care is contracted by private organizations who work on behalf of state government and its citizens. In Missoula, there are three choices for hospice providers. I picked Partners in Home Care.