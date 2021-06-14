Online-only letter to the editor: How institutions advance

“But I know also, that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times.” — Thomas Jefferson (1746-1823).

In the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump said several times about the police being too easy on the suspects, inferring that they shouldn’t protect the head of the suspect when placing them in the squad car. Trump mentioned a previous mayor of Philadelphia, whose police force routinely acted brutality, as desirable. His "Make America Great" slogan subtly hinted to a past time of more racial inequalities (Jim Crow era).

There is a sizable contingency of Americans who agree with looking backwards—of times of less enlightenment, as Jefferson described (putting aside his own slave ownership); as a result our institutions cannot advance, if they do not keep up with the times. And our country can’t advance. Finally, Trump’s latest unethical actions revealed, in gathering meta data on political opponents, hearkens back to Nixon and Hoover (FBI), looking backwards.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

