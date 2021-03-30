Online-only letter to the editor: I was there for nuclear vote initiative

At the House Bill 273 hearing, and in the press leading up to it, there’s been plenty of people saying that we didn’t know what we were doing in the '70s in regards to nuclear power. Unlike a lot of these legislators, I was there and I can tell you firsthand how it was.

In 1978, I gathered hundreds of signatures for the nuclear vote initiative in numerous towns across Montana. I was a volunteer, and like all the other volunteers who collected signatures for Initiative 80 (I-80), we were not paid a dime.

Nonetheless, once I-80 qualified for the ballot, we were up against the messaging of the powerful nuclear industry and all its advocates. This included General Electric, Westinghouse, Montana Power Company, Bechtel Corporation and many others. In fact, the opponents of the I-80 spent many hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to defeat the Nuclear Initiative, a record amount of money at that time. We, as the proponents of I-80, were outspent more than 10 to 1.