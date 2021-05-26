Online-only letter to the editor: Ignorance due to irresponsible choices?

This week U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likened COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews.

The Nazis didn’t only slaughter Jews but many others. From the Holocaust Museum, some estimated numbers: 6 million Jews, 6 million Soviet citizens, 1.8 million Polish citizens, 312,000 Serbian citizens, 250,000 with disabilities, 370,000 gypsies, 1,900 Jehovah's Witnesses and thousands of homosexuals. A mask, really?

“We are drowning in information, while starving for wisdom. The world henceforth will be run by synthesizers, people able to put together the right information at the right time, think critically about it, and make important choices wisely.” — E. O. Wilson (b. 1929) American biologist, naturalist and writer.

Is it that there is so much information now that voters can’t think critically about their choices in representatives to send to the state houses or Washington, D.C.? One wonders if this is a factor, along with the national epidemic of civics illiteracy for Americans in choosing a MTG and others which we’re now subjected to.

The level of ignorance in many elected officials is disheartening. Is it partly irresponsibility of a party, and of many citizens in their voting choices?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

