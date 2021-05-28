Online-only letter to the editor: In tune with Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren persists! She speaks for and works for, as she says: "A government that is on the side of the people; a competent government."

Our nation is just beginning the process of rejuvenating our democratic system of government. And it is going to take people like Elizabeth Warren to actively and effectively lead, encourage and help heal our nation's government.

The present fear that Donald Trump and his voting "base" of millions holds over present elected Republican members of Congress is mighty. The party healing is going to take time even if Trump is charged, indicted and convicted of his various crimes. Trump's deep and disturbing mental condition of narcissism has become a real threat to our democracy.

We need all of us who believe in democracy to be in tune with Elizabeth Warren and actively support this movement in whatever way is appropriate for each of us.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

