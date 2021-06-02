Online-only letter to the editor: Increase the U.S. House of Representatives

Throughout the 1800s, the number of representatives in the the House of Representatives increased as the nation’s population increased in compliance with the Constitution’s founders’ intentions.

In the 1920 census, it was apparent that the rural vote was decreasing rapidly, and the urban population (with minorities and immigrants) was growing. Consequently, the total number of state members was capped by the Reapportionment Act of 1929 to 435, a simple bill passed through Congress which has held for 92 years.

If this would have not been done, using the representation of 1930 of about 283,000 people per representative, we would now have 1,176 representatives instead of the 435. Montana would have at least three representatives, perhaps four in the coming years.

Less representation hurts each state and each locality as each representative gets a staff of about 40 to work for the people (theoretically at least). We could change this in Congress immediately and it would require no constitutional amendment. This would greatly dilute the gerrymandering effect in states and would increase the status of our overall nation’s true democracy’s ongoing effort.

This needs to be in serious discussion now.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

