Online-only letter to the editor: International, domestic terrorists both tried to disrupt US

I’ve been thinking about writing this letter for some time, but decided to wait until after the 9/11 memorial celebrations, which have now gone by.
Wow! Twenty years since international terrorists attacked our nation in New York City, the Pentagon and Flight 93. I want to specifically write about Flight 93. When the towers went down and the plane flew into the Pentagon, it was obvious we were under attack. The passengers and crew on Flight 93 were in the middle of being part of that horrific day.
They took action. They could have done nothing and allowed the foreign terrorists to fly the plane into what many believed was going to be the Capitol building. Instead, they made their choice; they took a damn vote!
It wasn’t rigged. The outcome wasn’t stolen from a passenger who thought the vote should have gone the other way. They weren’t robbed. They voted, took action and one of the American heroes on United Flight 93, Todd Beamer, said, “Are you ready? OK, let's roll! He and the other heroes on the flight saved the Capitol building from extensive damage and saved untold numbers of lives working in and around the Capitol building.
These were international terrorists who put forth months of planning to put fear in the American people and disrupt the workings of our government.
On Jan. 6, 2021, again, after months of planning, the very same thing almost happened. These were domestic terrorists, criminals, treasonous individuals, who carried the American flag and “Back the Blue” flags. Later, as they surged forward to spread their hate, they too were shouting, “are you ready,” “let’s roll,” not to save the capital, but to destroy the capital and our democracy! They were actually beating the men in blue with the Back the Blue flags and the American flag. The two instances were the same.
The 9/11 international terrorists weren’t protesting. Neither were the January 6 insurrectionists. They both were trying to do the exact same thing; disrupt the regular flow of our government and change the results of a legal election for the president of the United States based on a lie. Quick news flash: Hate, bigotry, racism and the Big Lie lost!
As the men in blue were defending our nation’s capital against these domestic terrorists, they were beaten with the “Back the Blue” flag, the American flag, swore at and called racist names. They were all followers of Trump. The guy who started the big lie even before the election was held. They had bought into the lie. Logic and reasoning were beyond them.
What have we become as a nation?
Now, these very same people, the people who bought into the big lie, have been told to “drink bleach,” ingest fish aquarium cleaner, take medicine designed for farm animals, and shove a UV light up their backside, all to cure or prevent COVID! A virus that has already killed 650,000 American citizens. Have we gone nuts? Any civilized nation where its citizenry can be talked into becoming insurrectionists and domestic terrorists based on a lie; use these crazy remedies, based on lies, to combat a virus; should not be able to leave and travel abroad and spread to other countries.
Just stay home in your little cubicle, living in your alternative universe. The world will be a much better place as a result!