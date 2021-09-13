Online-only letter to the editor: International, domestic terrorists both tried to disrupt US

I’ve been thinking about writing this letter for some time, but decided to wait until after the 9/11 memorial celebrations, which have now gone by.

Wow! Twenty years since international terrorists attacked our nation in New York City, the Pentagon and Flight 93. I want to specifically write about Flight 93. When the towers went down and the plane flew into the Pentagon, it was obvious we were under attack. The passengers and crew on Flight 93 were in the middle of being part of that horrific day.

They took action. They could have done nothing and allowed the foreign terrorists to fly the plane into what many believed was going to be the Capitol building. Instead, they made their choice; they took a damn vote!

It wasn’t rigged. The outcome wasn’t stolen from a passenger who thought the vote should have gone the other way. They weren’t robbed. They voted, took action and one of the American heroes on United Flight 93, Todd Beamer, said, “Are you ready? OK, let's roll! He and the other heroes on the flight saved the Capitol building from extensive damage and saved untold numbers of lives working in and around the Capitol building.

These were international terrorists who put forth months of planning to put fear in the American people and disrupt the workings of our government.