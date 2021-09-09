Online-only letter to the editor: Investments contribute to Montana economy

After enduring another hot, smoky summer, Montanans should encourage the adoption of the Build Back Better Act and related infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August. These will make critical contributions to Montana's economy.

Montana is among the leaders in the size and importance of our outdoor recreation economy. Farming and ranching are also critical. These industries and the thousands of jobs they support are entwined with Montana's identity as a state, and are at risk in a changing environment. Even now we see effects such as wildland fires, extreme weather, droughts and unsustainable streamflows with impacts on floating, fisheries, irrigation, wildlife and livestock.

Investments made via the Build Back Better Act will create a stronger, more sustainable economy that will protect jobs and deliver significant returns, and it is becoming clearer with each year that we don't have additional decades to waste to address these problems. Even minor changes in the makeup of the Senate and House in the 2022 midterms could endanger any realistic chances at passing such legislation in the next decade.

Faced with a climate that is risky in both a physical and political sense, it is important to act now on these proposals.

Timothy Sherry,

Billings

