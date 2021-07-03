Online-only letter to the editor: Is minority rule true goal?

After striking down Section 4(b) of the 1965 Voting Rights Act as unconstitutional on June 25, 2013, today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part 2 of the law in a 6 to 3 decision, further weakening the law to protect minority voters to democratically cast their votes in the United States.

So how many actual Americans can this most affect? It seems that about 30% of the electorate (about 62% vote Democratic) is non-white. Of the total voting in 2020 of 159.6 million, non-whites were about 47.9 million (the total population of California and Washington). Of registered voters, 168.3 million, about 50.5 million (the total population of California, Washington and Oregon) are nonwhites. And of potential voters, of 222.7 million, about 70.1 million (about the total population of California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and Montana) are non-white.

It’s all about brute political power. As Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900), German philosopher, cultural critic, poet and writer said of power: “All things are subject to interpretation whichever interpretation prevails at a given time is a function of power and not truth.” This quote seems to apply. Minority rule seems the goal; is it your goal?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

