Online-only letter to the editor: Is Montana still the last best place?

I recently learned that the Montana Legislature made some devious moves in the waning hours of the 2021 session adopting hunting provisions that were unsuccessful during earlier public hearings — namely the allotment of 3,000 nonresident bull elk licenses to outfitters for 2021 and additional preference points for future seasons.

As a nonresident hunter in Montana since 1978, I felt a deep betrayal for myself and Montanans. I couldn’t believe that the legislature prioritized wealthy non-residents over Montanans. These folks are finding it harder to find places to hunt as access is denied to both private and public lands. With this set aside of outfitter allotted licenses, this will only get worse.

I experienced losing family hunting traditions in the 1980s as a legislative committee reduced public licenses while setting aside licenses for landowners to sell. Soon it became almost impossible to draw a license, and much of the Fish and Wildlife budget was spent managing the landowner hunts.