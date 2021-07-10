Online-only letter to the editor: It's only deception

“Deceivers are the most dangerous members of society — They trifle with the best affections of our nature, and violate the most sacred obligations.”

This was said by George Crabbe (1754-1832), an English poet, surgeon and clergyman — known for his descriptions of middle- and working-class life and people.

When is politically motivated disinformation considered pure, unadulterated deception? For example, countless accusations against the Clintons (murder to pedophile rings), with no substance, to Sarah Palin’s “death panels” with the Affordable Care Act, to Barack Obama’s supposed Kenyan birth place, to 3 million votes cast by illegal aliens in 2016 to voting machines in 2020 being hacked by Italians (if I remember right). It is, of course, all the time nothing but deception with varied degrees of effectiveness. The level of attempted deception nowadays is rampant and changes nearly daily.

In the latest money-making opportunity is the class action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google, in that they “are now the government,” or something like that. But perhaps the waters of deception have been over-saturated with the rapid-fire antics of greed in the pattern of Donald Trump. Is there a point when people realize that playing along with deception has limited rewards?