Online-only letter to the editor: Jesus showed that God's love teaches

As we navigate the chaos, confusion and divisiveness in our world today, I am personally drawn more often to the life of Jesus. He was really living the human life during times of divisiveness and chaos, just as we are today.

In his time as a human on earth, Jesus demonstrated our true purpose for being here on earth. Jesus understood and taught that our life on earth is a classroom where we have the opportunity to listen to our "teacher" and practice what we learn.

Jesus demonstrated that our teacher is God's love within us. This power is always available to each of us. We simply need to believe this, practice accessing this inner power and follow its guidance. This guidance produces harmony, joy, peace and healing of the mind. It is a very personal practice and learning process. It does not involve judging and trying to control others.

Jesus' words and actions were from God's inner-guiding wisdom. And he said we are the same as he is. We humans have all been created in the image and likeness of God. I either accept this and practice listening within and learning, or I remain judgmental of others and ignore forgiveness.

These are thoughts which I am attempting to focus upon, practice and personally navigate in my time here as a human being on our earth-home together.