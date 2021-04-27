Online-only letter to the editor: Join effort to protect Snake River fish

Each year, I eagerly await the changing colors of autumn and the cooling temperatures of fall, the signal to start my yearly pilgrimage over the continental divide to chase steelhead on the Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers. These iconic fish were once abundant, but are now in peril of extinction unless we act fast.

Despite taxpayers funding $17 billion in recovery efforts over the last 20 years, four species of pacific salmon and steelhead are federally listed as threatened or endangered in the Snake River Basin. An important part of the Northwest’s history and heritage will be lost if we don’t restore the once abundant runs, and as someone who has witnessed this downturn with my own eyes, I believe it is time for the four Lower Snake River Dams to go.

In February of this year, Congressman Mike Simpson of Idaho released an ambitious proposal — simpson.house.gov/salmon — that would restore sustainable salmon and steelhead runs, rebuild infrastructure and create economic opportunities in the affected river communities.