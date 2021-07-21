 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Just what is threatened?
Online-only letter to the editor: Just what is threatened?

In the mid-'70s, there were about half as many people living in Montana as there are now. Do you think it’s even possible that this significant increase in the human population isn’t using more of the state’s land base? (I first lived here then; and the state is barely recognizable to me now. For anyone who has earlier memories, I’ve got to figure that the changes have been astronomical.)

This is also when the grizzly bear was listed as a threatened species. So, the lands that they are welcome on have shrunk significantly. Let’s find ways that we can make all this work.

Tatsy Guild,

Moab, Utah

