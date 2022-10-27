 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Online only letter to the editor: Kathy Whitman's record speaks for itself

  • 0

Representative Kathy Whitman, HD96, is running for re-election Nov. 8. As a fourth-generation Montanan, Kathy knows Montana values. As a long-time Missoula resident, she understands her community and the needs and concerns of her constituents. As a legislator, Kathy served on the State Administration & Veteran Affairs, Legislative/Local Government, and Transportation Committees. Her track record speaks for itself, she knows how to get things done. In addition to serving on a local school board, helping special-needs students, and volunteering with non-profit organizations, Kathy has worked to pass legislation to help handicapped and disabled Montanans. When a constituent called Kathy in desperation unable to get her COVID unemployment check, Kathy contacted a worker who was able to resolve the problem. Kathy does the work she was elected to do and has represented her district with honesty, integrity, and commitment. On Nov. 8, let’s re-elect Kathy Whitman, House District 96.

People are also reading…

E.P. Newsom,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News