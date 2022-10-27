Online only letter to the editor: Kathy Whitman's record speaks for itself

Representative Kathy Whitman, HD96, is running for re-election Nov. 8. As a fourth-generation Montanan, Kathy knows Montana values. As a long-time Missoula resident, she understands her community and the needs and concerns of her constituents. As a legislator, Kathy served on the State Administration & Veteran Affairs, Legislative/Local Government, and Transportation Committees. Her track record speaks for itself, she knows how to get things done. In addition to serving on a local school board, helping special-needs students, and volunteering with non-profit organizations, Kathy has worked to pass legislation to help handicapped and disabled Montanans. When a constituent called Kathy in desperation unable to get her COVID unemployment check, Kathy contacted a worker who was able to resolve the problem. Kathy does the work she was elected to do and has represented her district with honesty, integrity, and commitment. On Nov. 8, let’s re-elect Kathy Whitman, House District 96.