Online-only letter to the editor: Keep wild horses and burros wild

The Congressional Research Service recently reported the true cost of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) wild horse and burro program. From the report: “For FY2021, the appropriation for BLM management of wild horses and burros was $115.7 million, a 14% increase from FY2020 ($101.6 million). FY2021 funding was more than five times the amount for FY2000 ($20.4 million) and an 81% increase over FY2010 ($64.0 million), in normal dollars.”

In 1971, the House and Senate unanimously approved the Wild and Free Horse and Burro Act (WFHBA) and established multiple Horse Management Areas (HMAs) for them equating to about 53.8 million acres of legal wild equid herd areas. Now the BLM only wants a little over 26 million acres for 26,000 equids (equates to one equid per 1000 acres). In 1971, there were about 350 HMAs in the western states and now there are only 177 HMAs. The same BLM management practice also applies to big game animals such as deer and elk.

Almost 48 years have gone by since then, and now the BLM is wasting our tax dollars on false data and arbitrary number counts of our wild icons. Why are they wasting all of our tax dollars? The answer is simple: livestock grazing on our public lands is at an all-time high, while the cost to the livestock industry is at an all-time low. Ranchers pay a pittance to graze their cattle and sheep on our public lands: $1.35 per cow/calf pair or five head of sheep. Oil and gas and mining leases are also progressing at breakneck speed. The cost to ranchers is significantly lower than if they had to rent pasture or purchase their own land. Did you realize that less than 2% of the cattle grazing on our public lands is consumed in the USA?