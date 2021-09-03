Online-only letter to the editor: Kids explain what love is

A group of adults posed this question to a group of 4- to 8-year-olds: "What does love mean?"
How do these answers speak to you?
"Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on aftershave lotion and they go out and smell each other." —Karl, age 5
"Love is when you go out to eat and give somebody most of your French fries without making them give you any of theirs." —Chrissy, age 6
"Love is when Mommy makes coffee for Daddy and takes a sip before giving it to him to make sure the taste is OK." —Danny, age 8
"If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend who you hate." —Nikka, age 6
"Love is like a little old woman and a little old man who are still friends even after they know each other so well." —Tommy, age 6
"It's like during my piano recital. I was on a stage and so scared. I looked at all the people watching me and saw Daddy waving and smiling." —Billy, age 8
"Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left him alone all day."—Mary Ann, age 4
We'll end with this one: A 4-year-old child lived next door to an elderly man who had recently lost his wife. Upon seeing the man cry, the little boy went into the old man's yard, climbed onto his lap and just sat there. When his mother asked what he had said to the man, the little boy said, "Nothing, I just helped him cry."