Online-only letter to the editor: Kids explain what love is

A group of adults posed this question to a group of 4- to 8-year-olds: "What does love mean?"

How do these answers speak to you?

"Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on aftershave lotion and they go out and smell each other." —Karl, age 5

"Love is when you go out to eat and give somebody most of your French fries without making them give you any of theirs." —Chrissy, age 6

"Love is when Mommy makes coffee for Daddy and takes a sip before giving it to him to make sure the taste is OK." —Danny, age 8

"If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend who you hate." —Nikka, age 6

"Love is like a little old woman and a little old man who are still friends even after they know each other so well." —Tommy, age 6

"It's like during my piano recital. I was on a stage and so scared. I looked at all the people watching me and saw Daddy waving and smiling." —Billy, age 8

"Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left him alone all day."—Mary Ann, age 4