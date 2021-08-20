Online-only letter to the editor: Knudsen defending rule of law, Second Amendment

George Ochenski recently wrote Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen was misguided in defending Montanans' Second Amendment Rights (Ochenski Opinion Aug. 16).

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry’s trade association, thanks Attorney General Knudsen and 17 other state attorneys general for standing for the rule of law and the Second Amendment by urging the Sixth Circuit Appeals Court to uphold the original three-judge panel that held the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) final rule on bump stocks is unlawful.

ATF’s erroneous rulemaking would immediately transform hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

The panel correctly concluded that the use of bump stock accessories does not transform commonly-used firearms into “machine guns” as defined by Congress. Because ATF is interpreting a criminal statute, it is not entitled to deference. The U.S. Supreme Court has never mandated that courts must defer to agency interpretations of criminal statutes, saying “criminal laws are for courts, not for the government, to construe.”