 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: Knudsen defending rule of law, Second Amendment
0 Comments

Online-only letter to the editor: Knudsen defending rule of law, Second Amendment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

George Ochenski recently wrote Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen was misguided in defending Montanans' Second Amendment Rights (Ochenski Opinion Aug. 16).

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearm industry’s trade association, thanks Attorney General Knudsen and 17 other state attorneys general for standing for the rule of law and the Second Amendment by urging the Sixth Circuit Appeals Court to uphold the original three-judge panel that held the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) final rule on bump stocks is unlawful.

ATF’s erroneous rulemaking would immediately transform hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

The panel correctly concluded that the use of bump stock accessories does not transform commonly-used firearms into “machine guns” as defined by Congress. Because ATF is interpreting a criminal statute, it is not entitled to deference. The U.S. Supreme Court has never mandated that courts must defer to agency interpretations of criminal statutes, saying “criminal laws are for courts, not for the government, to construe.”

Defending the rule of law and our Second Amendment is most important when doing so is least popular, at least to some.

Lawrence G. Keane,

senior vice president and general counsel,

National Shooting Sports Foundation,

Washington, D.C.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News