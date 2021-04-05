Online-only letter to the editor: Later study doesn't help workers now

Most legislators must be like me. When changing my daughter’s diaper, I did not “study” what had happened. I changed the diaper.

So, thanks to anyone who voted against tabling House Bill 646, the bill to immediately address coal revenue and job loss. And thanks in advance if you help revive HB 646.

The proposed HB 646 alternative “study” about diminution in coal use will be too late for some in the coal-impacted community of Sidney, where Montana-Dakota Utility Company’s Lewis & Clark power plant closed March 31. MDU will continue employing shuttered plant workers. However, that does not help others who serviced the plant, like Westmoreland’s Savage miners. HB 646 would provide them assistance.

For one of Rep. Brandon Ler’s school districts, we know there will be $50,000 in royalty loss that Westmoreland and MDU will no longer absorb, causing staff reductions or mill levy increases to cover the district’s difference. Without HB 646, coal revenue loss will not be replaced by renewable energy or natural gas developers benefiting from coal’s demise.