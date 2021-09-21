Online only letter to the editor: Law vs. morality

As a prosecutor I once was assigned a case where-in the Highway Patrol watched a man load up his truck with railroad ties from a pile next to the tracks. After he left the siding and was on a public road, they made a stop and arrested him for theft. Sounds like an open and shut case doesn’t it? Problem was the railroad couldn’t prove they owned the ties. They were not marked and are purchased in bulk then distributed where needed by a variety of workers, identities unknown. Even proving the railroad owned the siding was problematic.

Now according to the rule of law the man wasn’t a thief because it couldn’t be proven; but that doesn’t mean I’m a liar if I say he stole the ties.

The Constitution requires that each State Legislature set the rules governing the selection of the Congress and President/Vice President. In the last election some election officials in some States changed the rules purportedly to accommodate COVID-19 problems. They mass mailed unrequested ballots. Allowed votes by mail, 24hr. drive-up windows, off site ballot boxes and harvesting by paid operators.