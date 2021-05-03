Online-only letter to the editor: Lawmakers passed bills no one wanted

Our illustrious state lawmakers have adjourned after making a mess out of the will of the voters. The laws we voted on sure didn’t resemble the laws that they passed.

I personally don’t recall voting for a law to make voting more difficult or to cut same day registration. I didn’t even hear about a single arrest for voter fraud in the state. Not one case of voter fraud comes to mind, and I would think it would have been loudly portrayed as proof of nefarious deeds happening near and far throughout the land!

Now the Republicans are all over the need for voter ID.

I’m curious why, when I got a new driver's license this month, it works for the Republicans supposedly for me to vote, but I can’t get on an airplane with it? Sounds like our state lawmakers have dropped the ball again. Our state driver's license is a joke as far as an identification card, just like the legislature is a joke as far as a lawmaking body.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0