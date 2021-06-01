Online-only letter to the editor: Leftists rely on 'educate yourself' conceit

Erwin Curry (online-only letter to the editor) surmises that criticisms of prevailing mainstream narratives — his so-called "owning the libs" — is nothing more than the contempt of the ignorant towards the educated. Ironic, therefore, that his own explanation demonstrates the contempt that the modern leftist shows for those who disagree with his narratives — the “educate yourself” conceit.

Leftists frequently assume that anyone who disagrees with them must be wrong, and that wrongness comes from a character flaw. Frequently this flaw is assumed to be a lack of intellect, hence the “educate yourself” retort: It explains the dissent, labels the dissenter as stupid and proves the leftist’s superior character. If he does demonstrate a command over facts, however, no problem — just call him a racist Nazi to establish your moral superiority over him in the same way!