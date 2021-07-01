Online-only letter to the editor: Left's culture war against girls

In the July 1 Opinion article " Everyone suffers from hate agenda ," Dave Chadwick claims that Gov. Greg Gianforte has legalized discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

A few short years ago, the feminist woke MeToo movement would have had people arrested for attempting to do these things. Today these same groups are telling girls they will no longer be protected from biological males. Discrimination against biological females is alive and well, thanks to the Left.