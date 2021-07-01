 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Left's culture war against girls
Online-only letter to the editor: Left's culture war against girls

In the July 1 Opinion article "Everyone suffers from hate agenda," Dave Chadwick claims that Gov. Greg Gianforte has legalized discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Some examples of the governor's alleged discrimination laws that were omitted by Chadwick include:

1. Preventing doctors from amputating teenage girls' healthy breasts.

2. Preventing biological males from playing and dominating girls' sports.

3. Preventing men (who simply declare they are female) from using girls' locker rooms, bathrooms and showers.

A few short years ago, the feminist woke MeToo movement would have had people arrested for attempting to do these things. Today these same groups are telling girls they will no longer be protected from biological males. Discrimination against biological females is alive and well, thanks to the Left.

Larry Croghan,

Stevensville

