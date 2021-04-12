Online-only letter to the editor: Legislature makes news interesting

Before we know it, Montana’s legislative session will end. When it does, our news will be less interesting.

That is, we won’t be learning about all kinds of guns, tax breaks for the rich and endless efforts to have our government served, not by civil servants, but by political hacks, hangers-on and a political patronage system. So, it’s back to the future where, eventually, only white property owners will be allowed to vote.

Reading about all kinds of sex and sexual orientation certainly gets one’s attention. One would think all of “those people” had invaded Montana like the locusts or an enemy army. What I find interesting is that nothing has been said about adultery by any legislator and not even by Montana’s Focus on the Family. I wonder why.

Now we can have guns almost everywhere, even in bars. The rationale for that is for safety’s sake. So when it happens that a person is shot to death in a bar, I will know that it was for that person’s safety.

We have less than a month to go before the legislature ends. So, enjoy its news while it lasts.

John Board,

Helena

