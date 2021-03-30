Online-only letter to the editor: Liberal arts education develops valuable skills

Over the last few months I have corresponded with the University of Montana’s former dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences, Larry Hufford, and President Seth Bodnar about the importance of the humanities programs at UM.

Recent articles in the Missoulian pertaining to the proposed $2.6 million cut to the College of Humanities and Sciences and the additional monies intended for facilities like a new Forestry Building and renovations to the University Center appear to place facilities above programs.

It is UM’s nationally recognized programs like the creative writing program; faculty like Mehrdad Kia, a scholar in Middle East studies and a center for cultural exchanges and discussions of world issues; the Mansfield Center, which build UM’s reputation as a respected institution of higher education.