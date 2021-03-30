Online-only letter to the editor: Liberal arts education develops valuable skills

Over the last few months I have corresponded with the University of Montana’s former dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences, Larry Hufford, and President Seth Bodnar about the importance of the humanities programs at UM.
Recent articles in the Missoulian pertaining to the proposed $2.6 million cut to the College of Humanities and Sciences and the additional monies intended for facilities like a new Forestry Building and renovations to the University Center appear to place facilities above programs.
It is UM’s nationally recognized programs like the creative writing program; faculty like Mehrdad Kia, a scholar in Middle East studies and a center for cultural exchanges and discussions of world issues; the Mansfield Center, which build UM’s reputation as a respected institution of higher education.
The leadership at UM, through their budget proposals, are choosing to focus on and support the professional colleges such as law, business and forestry rather than programs in the College of Humanities and Sciences. This is being justified through the statistics of student numbers in particular degree programs, not through an acknowledgement that all students must enroll in humanities classes to fulfill graduation requirements, thereby receiving a well-rounded education, i.e. a forestry degree, without the ability to communicate effectively, does not spell success.
If the university administrators lean toward a more vocational school, supporting primarily professional degrees, only considering the marketability of their graduates, perhaps they should think further about what skills employers truly desire in prospective employees and what builds a fully participating member of society, a good citizen.
1. Ability to communicate effectively, both spoken and written.
2. Ability to understand and process divergent views.
3. Ability to think critically.
4. Ability to be self-motivated.
5. Ability to research.
6. Ability to problem solve.
The above are skills a student, who has the advantage of a liberal arts education, develops. I hope the university leadership will again assess their priorities and propose a budget which continues to support the important College of Humanities and Sciences, thereby producing broadly educated graduates who are ready to be productive and thriving members of our global society.
Jean Morrison,
Plains