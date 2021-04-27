Online-only letter to the editor: Look into children's reading material for source of angst

You see on the news every day the young folks burning, looting and destroying cities. Why are they so angry? Why do they think vandalism and rage is an appropriate action?

When was the last time you asked your child, “What are you reading in school?” What are the classroom discussions about? Why do teachers avoid parent involvement in learning about classroom discussions? Does the teacher assign books on dystopia and call them character-building? Books referred to as romance, portray abusive parents and pornography? Who decides what "age appropriate" is? Did you know, in most cases, it is either the publisher or a teacher!

The books being offered by our teachers and provided by our school systems are full of dystopia (a dismal out look of a miserable society). They have a repeated theme of "parents and adults should not be trusted." They have very little educational value and support a theory of misery and destruction.

Do you have a child or teenager out of control or totally withdrawn? What influence is that teacher having on your child? Does a child with issues, given negative messaging by teachers become defiant? What are they reading? Please get involved!

Janet Parks,

Roundup

