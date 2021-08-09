Online-only letter to the editor: Make sure COVID vaccine is available to all

The sad cases of the unvaccinated being hospitalized and dying tragically prove their point. The Delta variant reaching our shores came from places the vaccine has been sparse or non existent. Other variants will arrive to set us back as well, perhaps even more deadly, until the vaccine reaches everyone across the globe.

President Biden understands this and has promised 500 million doses for middle and low income countries through the COVAX Initiative. In addition to being vaccinated and wearing masks as appropriate, we can ask our representatives and the president to continue the effort to make sure the vaccine is available to all who need it. Otherwise we will continue to fight the variant wars of this pandemic, continuing the tragic loss of life the pandemic has taken: 100 Missoula County folks, over 600,000 Americans, and millions around our world.