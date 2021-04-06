 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Make sure to tip for to-go orders too
I have noticed before and after the pandemic that people who pick up orders to go are not tipping as they should be.

Example: A woman picks up over $250 worth of pizza and doesn't leave a tip. Who do you think made those pies? Same with $80 worth of tacos and no tip; that's a lot of tacos to make. Gyros, $90 worth and she keeps the change.

It makes me so upset that people think that no work goes into to-go or pick-up orders. Tip your help as you would if you were eating in their establishment, especially now. They live off those tips; it's the right thing to do.

K Johnson,

Missoula

