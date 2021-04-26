Online-only letter to the editor: Military Police trained in non-lethal tactics

“The times, they are a-changing!” (Bob Dylan)
Times may have changed but not always for the better. “Law Enforcement Officers kill an average of three people a day.” (New York Times, April 20).
One time I was surrounded by several well-armed military policemen. Fortunately, we were all engaged in Military Police training. Pounded into our military minds was the admonition to use deadly force only as a last resort: to save our lives or the lives of others!
We were issued a 22-inch nightstick, aka Billy club or police baton; however, we never see a cop twirling one these days. We could use our nightsticks to disarm a knife-wielding putz or bring an uncooperative rascal into full compliance to be cuffed.
Our second “go to” weapon of choice was OC pepper spray: Pepper sprays can shoot a stream of hot sauce up to 20 feet. Pepper spray can blind a suspect for almost 20 minutes and they can only breath enough air for survival, so physical activity is limited. If the suspect was only making a move to retrieve their wallet/ID and you sprayed them with pepper spray, you can apologize to them later. If you kill the suspect, you cannot.
Nowadays, guns are everywhere! There are enough guns in the U.S. to arm every man, woman, child and all the monkeys in the zoos, so the sense of survival being the most powerful sense every mammal has, the threat of death or injury to our persons requires swift action. The possibility of every primate in the country carrying a gun can make a cop a little jumpy.