Online-only letter to the editor: Military Police trained in non-lethal tactics

“The times, they are a-changing!” (Bob Dylan)

Times may have changed but not always for the better. “Law Enforcement Officers kill an average of three people a day.” (New York Times, April 20).

One time I was surrounded by several well-armed military policemen. Fortunately, we were all engaged in Military Police training. Pounded into our military minds was the admonition to use deadly force only as a last resort: to save our lives or the lives of others!

We were issued a 22-inch nightstick, aka Billy club or police baton; however, we never see a cop twirling one these days. We could use our nightsticks to disarm a knife-wielding putz or bring an uncooperative rascal into full compliance to be cuffed.

Our second “go to” weapon of choice was OC pepper spray: Pepper sprays can shoot a stream of hot sauce up to 20 feet. Pepper spray can blind a suspect for almost 20 minutes and they can only breath enough air for survival, so physical activity is limited. If the suspect was only making a move to retrieve their wallet/ID and you sprayed them with pepper spray, you can apologize to them later. If you kill the suspect, you cannot.