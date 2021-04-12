Online-only letter to the editor: Ministry of Truth weighs in on letters

The Ministry of Truth is writing to support Jeff Hunter's letter (April 8) castigating the Missoulian for printing letters from conspiracy theorists like Phoenix Mitchell. We agree that it is dangerous to allow opposing views on matters of national interest. While it is true that the proof for the virus is a flawed PCR test and vague flu-like symptoms, the Ministry questions your judgment in devoting a generous 200 words to the matter.

Social media responsibly agreed to scrub Dr. Birx saying “if you die with the virus we say you died of it,” and Dr. Ngozi Ezike (Illinois Health Department) admitting that end-stage hospice patients testing positive count as COVID deaths. While we believe citizens need to know the “how many,” they need not concern themselves with the “how.”

Please do not mention the New York Times article “Faith in Quick Test Leads to the Epidemic that Wasn't” (2007), in which thousands were falsely quarantined and unnecessarily vaccinated based on PCR testing. While true, the Ministry considers it misinformation.