Online-only letter to the editor: Missoula County's budget shortfalls

On May 18, our elected officials took to the newspaper to complain.

They’re angry that they can’t take more of your money with their silly 2% gas tax.

The idea was that tourists would pay this, but we found out that locals ended up paying — $650,000 vs. the $450,000 the tourists paid.

Well, that won’t happen anymore, thanks to our legislature. Our local officials will never stop complaining about this.

The truth is, Missoula County is $17 million in the hole.

I encourage you to look at the 471-page county budget, or even their seven-page budget summary.

If you look at the former, you’ll find the word “debt” appearing 223 times. The county has nearly $8 million in long-term debt obligations, mostly coming from bonds.

That means that around $9 million of the county’s debt comes solely from bad budgeting. Let me give you two quick examples: