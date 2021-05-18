Online-only letter to the editor: Missoula County's budget shortfalls

On May 18, our elected officials took to the newspaper to complain.
They’re angry that they can’t take more of your money with their silly 2% gas tax.
The idea was that tourists would pay this, but we found out that locals ended up paying — $650,000 vs. the $450,000 the tourists paid.
Well, that won’t happen anymore, thanks to our legislature. Our local officials will never stop complaining about this.
The truth is, Missoula County is $17 million in the hole.
I encourage you to look at the 471-page county budget, or even their seven-page budget summary.
If you look at the former, you’ll find the word “debt” appearing 223 times. The county has nearly $8 million in long-term debt obligations, mostly coming from bonds.
That means that around $9 million of the county’s debt comes solely from bad budgeting. Let me give you two quick examples:
The Community and Planning Services department has a budget shortfall of $366,000. The historical museum at Fort Missoula spends $671,000 each year but takes in just $19,000 in revenue (not counting the $491,000 the museum "earns" via your property taxes).