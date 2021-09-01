Online-only letter to the editor: Missoulian not holding local government accountable

In 1787 Thomas Burke described the fourth estate: journalism. His point was that journalism spoke truth to power and held those above us accountable.

Flash forward to 2021 Missoula. Our media consists of one corporate newspaper. Supposedly it would consist of all “journalist” majors (mostly from the University of Montana, like our mayor). But I see no truth to power. When is the last time the Missoulian held the city/county accountable? When is the last time the Missoulian disagreed with the city/county? Damn, when is the last time the Missoulian asked a counter follow-up question? You have to go back years!

The Missoulian has become a sycophant propaganda arm of the city/county government. There is no “journalism” — rather it is just regurgitation of the latest press release. In the Missoula manner, we can hire an out-of-state company to study this (for $100,000) but the answer will be the same (for free).

People no longer trust the media because they see that the media no longer stands for the people.

Tony Cate,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0