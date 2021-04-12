Online-only letter to the editor: Momentum to heal nation

Who really runs the Republican Party? It seems our Republican elected members of both the House and the Senate have great fear of Donald Trump's large voting bloc, called his "base." Trump cares little about his base as individuals. He cares only about himself. But he does value his base for their approval of him.

The present Republican Party really has no platform. Our present Republican members of the House and Senate are rendered dysfunctional through their fear of losing the Trump-base votes. Trump is even railing against our present Republican leaders in Congress.

Our general population is largely in favor of President Biden and his well-qualified team. The majority of "we the people" like the direction being taken in their attempts to heal our democracy and create a better living environment for all of us. Joe Biden is honest, politically savvy and sensible in his actions.

If we can continue and grow this "healing our nation" momentum, it would seem that our nest elections can bring back a well functioning two-party system of Republicans and Democrats.

Let's plan for this and vote accordingly.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

