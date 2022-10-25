Online only letter to the editor: Monical Tranel will not leave us out

I had the pleasure of attending a campaign event for Monica Tranel last week. I went confident that I knew what such an event had in store for me — that a woman’s right to privacy (i.e. abortion) was at stake in this election, that climate change will decimate us if we don’t take decisive action now and that Ryan Zinke was a lying snake. But that’s not at all what happened. Her siblings told funny stories of Monica and their childhood on a Montana ranch, taking turns, having and settling disagreements, compromising, working hard and working together. Next, Governor Marc Racicot (R) told us the story of how Monica asked him to coffee months ago to discuss her candidacy, finding so many things in common including their passion for Montanans and Montana that he decided to support her. I watched as Monica spoke to nearly every person in the room one at a time, including me. I asked her about enduring the campaign attacks she has suffered; she politely acknowledged it but quickly changed the subject to her delight of meeting and hearing so many Montanans while campaigning, including not only those who will easily vote for her but also those wearing MAGA hats as well as those telling her “I’ll never vote Democrat”. I thought about how mind-blowing it would be to take in and process all of those different messages. It didn’t appear to challenge or confuse her at all. Rather, it appeared to inform her, made what is most important even more clear. She spoke to those in attendance about what she learned during all the parades, town hall meetings, visits to reservations, etc. (putting 42,000 miles on her minivan in doing so). She also reflected on how she recalls the pain of being left out just a time or two during her childhood and that she heard that same experience from people she’s met on the campaign trail. All of us have felt the pain of being left out and we don’t want Congress making decisions without considering us. She knows that Montanans want to live in places that are safe and beautiful and prosperous, where we are free to chart our own course. It was clear to me that we are all in her thoughts. When Monica goes to Congress, she will not leave us out, I am changed — I will vote for Monica Tranel.