Online-only letter to the editor: Montanans endorse Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

In 2017, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generated 7.1 billion dollars. Two years later, Montana Senator Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a piece of federal legislation to bolster Montana’s economy by protecting 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation and restoration.

98% of Montanans believe that the outdoor recreation economy is important to Montana’s economic future. With thousands of acres dedicated to snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking and fishing, the BCSA is a tangible step toward further sustaining this outdoor recreation economy.

If passed by the U.S. Senate, the BCSA would support a 15-year coalition of ranchers, logging operators, conservationists, outfitters, timber companies, local citizens, businesses and outdoor enthusiasts. Given the current state of political polarization, this range of supporters is almost unprecedented. The impetus behind this nonpartisan support is the BCSA’s multifaceted components, including development of Montana’s national forest system land, additions to the National Wilderness Preservation System, and recreation land designation. It will also permanently protect the Blackfoot River’s important tributaries and amplify forest restoration and sustainable timber production.