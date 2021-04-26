Online-only letter to the editor: More ethical ways to remove 'nuisance' animals

If you’ve been wondering why our state is extending the season in which wolves can be legally trapped, I encourage you to visit the website trapfreemt.org to learn the dismaying facts about this outdated mode of wildlife control.

After Gov. Greg Gianforte was fined for violating a legal requirement for trapping, I learned from a radio report that the traps are allowed to remain unchecked for 48 hours. Forty eight hours to allow an animal to suffer is unconscionable.

Maybe you’ve had a domestic pet accidentally caught in a wildlife trap, as I have. The trauma and pain to the trapped animal is something that no wildlife should have to endure for 10 minutes, as my pet did, much less for 48 hours.

There are more compassionate and ethical ways to remove these “nuisance” animals from the landscape that is their home. Please consider donating to trapfreemt.org or footloosemontana.org to support their work. Traps indiscriminately kill nontargeted species or sometimes maim them. The facts as reported at the website indicate a staggering loss of wildlife through trapping.

Montana should move forward to tighten regulations on trapping, not backward toward loosening them. Wildlife create the conditions that keep ecosystems healthy.

Debbie Mueller,

Butte

