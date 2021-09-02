Online-only letter to the editor: More scared of shot than virus?

What’s wrong with this picture?

A person in possession of the most intricate, complex and phenomenal organism on this Earth, the human brain, is more terrified of getting an inoculation in the arm or consenting to the inconvenience of wearing a mask to curtail the spread of the intensely contagious coronavirus Delta mutation.

These folks would prefer to die an excruciatingly agonizing death, or to get the most miserably ill they have ever felt and then survive to experience recurring symptoms like loss of smell and taste, weakness, headaches and other varieties of pain throughout their bodies for the rest of their lives!

If we cannot trust evidence, observation and logic (a definition of science), who can we trust? I would go with my doctor and not some TV preacher or political hack!

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee